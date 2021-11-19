The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has transferred the technology of Ayush-64 to 46 companies.

Ayush 64 is an effective drug in mild and asymptomatic and mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

Ayush-64 has been developed by the CCRAS, the premier institution for research in Ayurveda under the Ministry of AYUSH. It was developed in 1980 for the treatment of malaria.

During the first wave of Covid-19 in March 2020, some scientific studies found it to be very effective in mild and asymptomatic and mild to moderate infection of Covid-19. It also has properties of fighting viruses, increases body’s immunity and reduces fever helping patients recover quickly.

Earlier, only seven companies, including the manufacturing unit of the Ayush Ministry were given the license for the drug. After being found effective against Covid-19 during the outbreak of the infection, total 39 new companies have been given fresh licenses and the technology has been transferred to them.

Ayush Ministry conducted a clinical trial on the drugs in association with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic. So far, total eight clinical trials have been done on the drug wherein Ayush-64 was administered to 63,000 patients quarantined at home, and it was found beneficial in the trial.

There were five random and two single studies in eight clinical trials where patients were administered only Ayush-64 medicine. The technology transfer is expected to augment.

—IANS

avr/khz/