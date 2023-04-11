BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Centre urges states to increase enrolments under micro-insurance schemes

The Centre has asked states to increase enrolments under the two major micro-insurance schemes, namely the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) at the gram panchayat level.

This was conveyed by banking secretary Vivek Joshi to chief secretaries of states during a virtual meeting on Monday, which was held to sensitise them about the salient features of the intensive three-month long campaign initiated by the Centre to boost coverage of micro-insurance schemes.

The three-month long campaign will cover all the districts in the country from April 1 to June 30.

During the meeting, the states were urged to increase enrolments under the micro-insurance schemes, given the scope and size of population in states.

Currently, the active enrolments under PMJJBY are 8.3 crore and 23.9 crore under PMSBY.

Claims worth Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under these schemes.

Joshi sought support of chief secretaries for their active role in ensuring effective implementation and monitoring of the campaign.

The banking secretary will also be taking a meeting with the heads of all public sector banks on Thursday to ensure that the saturation campaign reaches maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

20230411-120004

