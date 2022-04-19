HEALTHINDIA

Centre writes to 5 states over rising Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Tuesday wrote to five states with higher contribution to country’s Covid caseload and a higher positivity rate.

“These are few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s caseload and a higher positivity rate. The Centre advised all states and UTs to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary in the letter.

These five states include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Delhi.

The Union Health Ministry has advised all states to continue monitoring of spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

It has advised to continue five fold strategy of “test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour”, with particular emphasis on wearing masks in crowded places.

“It is essential that state must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection,” said Bhushan in the letter.

Regular monitoring and prompt follow up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial, he added.

20220420-023203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 796 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

    Vitamin D shows promising results in COVID-19 treatment: PGI doctors

    Global Covid caseload tops 313.3 mn

    Covid cases decline in UP, recovery rate is 91.4%