Amid rising heat wave and temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius at several places, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday wrote a letter to all states and UTs about the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in the letter has asked all states and UTs to disseminate the guideline document National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses to all districts for effective management of cases of heat wave.

“From March 1, daily surveillances on heat related illnesses has been initiated under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states and districts. Please ensure that these daily surveillance reports are shared with NCDC. The daily heat alerts which are being shared by IMD as well as NCDC with States indicate forecast of heat wave for next 3-4 days and may be disseminated promptly at district health facility level”, Bhushan said in the letter.

The letter reads further that the Health Department of the State must continue efforts on sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illness, and early recognition and management.

“Health Facility preparedness must be reviewed for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, I.V. fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured”, the letter said.

The Centre has also asked states to utilise Information, Education and Communication (IEC) as well as Community Level Awareness materials regarding the precautions to be taken by the population to safeguard themselves against heat wave.

The Centre has also issued a Public Health Advisory incorporating Do’s and Don’ts, prepared by NCDC for being used as a template and customised to suit the local needs as well as translated in local languages for wider dissemination by the states.

20220501-220804