Telangana’s minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao claimed on Thursday that the Centre’s awards to state urban local bodies are a testament to the state’s good work.

In the Swach Survekshan rankings, Telangana bagged 26 awards this year. Similarly, in the Swach Survekshan Grameen for December 2022, the top three awards in the four star category were bagged by Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli.

He said that the Centre cannot afford to ignore the development ushered in by the state government in towns and villages, regardless of political affiliations.

He was addressing a workshop on Pattana Pragathi, the urban development programme of the state government.

Appreciating officials and staff for winning 26 awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022, he said that the Central government’s awards are a testament to the focus, commitment, and passion invested by people in the state.

Urging the officials and staff to be innovative at work and asking them not to hesitate in pitching new ideas, KTR said he is committed to make the department the best in the country.

On the occasion, KTR informed that 42 out of 141 Municipalities achieved ODF++ status and asked the Municipal Commissioners, ACLBs of the remaining 99 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to focus on achieving the distinction.

He said that Pattana Pragathi Dhinotsavam will be held in February where Municipal Commissioners, ACLBs who have done exceptional work in innovation, city beautification and improving greenery, would be recognised and rewarded.

He revealed that the state government spent a staggering Rs 15,961 crore for 141 municipalities across the state excluding Hyderabad in the last 8.5 years, which no other state in the country did.

He said that a comprehensive report on it would be distributed among all MLAs, MLCs, MPs, during the next Assembly session and to Municipal Commissioners, Assistant Collector Local Bodies (ACLB) too to let them know how the state government has been trying to improve towns. The minister said that it includes the money spent on Pattana Pragathi, CM’s assurances, Mission Bhagiratha, and other works.

KTR said that municipal administration and governance is not always about spending money on new infra creation. It is also about bringing in reformative legislation, and revolutionising policies and laws. He spoke about the path-breaking Telangana State Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) implemented by the state government and said that no other state in the country introduced legislation which helps citizens get the approvals in such a transparent manner.

At the workshop, he inquired about progress of various development works in 141 municipalities across the state such as: Integrated veg and non-veg markets, Mission Bhagiratha works, Vaikunta Dhamams, biomining, recycling and reusing all forms of waste, Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants, Digital Door Numbering and others.

Explaining the concept of zero waste which is about efficiently recycling and reusing solid, wet and other forms of waste, he asked them to go through Accredited Staff College of India’s (ASCI) book titled ‘Innovations and leading practices in water sanitation and hygiene’ which also has concepts on circular economy, utilising construction and demolition waste, solid and liquid waste.

