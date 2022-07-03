The Centre’s ruling BJP and Kerala’s ruling CPI-M are employing “tools of anger, violence, hatred and distraction to divide our society in order to further their vested agendas”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

We have to stand united against these attacks, Gandhi said in a Facebook post which he wrote to thank the people of his Kerala constituency Wayanad where he was on a three-day visit.

“We will fight these governments tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed.

“I shall continue to fight for the rights of the people of Wayanad. The Congress party will design approaches and policies to turn people’s dreams into reality,” he said.

Thanking the people of his constituency for their love and support, Gandhi said: “I had wonderful interactions with the people of my constituency, and was blessed to have received the love and adoration of the young and the elderly alike.

“This 3-day visit gave me another opportunity to strengthen the connect with my people, understand their needs, their dreams and their aspirations.”

