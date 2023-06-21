Union Coal Ministry’s Star Rating Programme for 2022-23 has so far received applications from 376 coal and lignite mines.

This is the highest number in terms of participation since the programme’s inception in 2018.

The Star Rating portal for registration under the programme was opened on June 1 while the last date of registration is June 30.

Till June 19, as many as 376 mines had applied for participation.

The programme was initiated in 2018-19 with the aim of fostering competitiveness among mines and recognise their outstanding performance based on compliance of statutory provisions.

The programme aims to evaluate mines based on various factors across seven key parameters like, mining operations, environment-related parameters, adoption of technologies, best mining practices, economic performance, rehabilitation and resettlement, worker-related compliance and safety and security.

Participating mines are also encouraged to undertake a comprehensive self-evaluation process, which should be completed by July 31.

Upon completion, the top 10 per cent of the highest-scoring mines will be selected for further validation through an inspection conducted by a committee.

While the remaining 90 per cent of the mines will undergo an online review process, all participants can contribute to the evaluation by reviewing other mines.

The comprehensive review will be finalised by October 31.

Subsequently, a coal controller review will be conducted, leading to the publication of the final results by January 31, 2024.

The evaluation will be conducted by the Coal Controller’s Organisation, ensuring transparency and impartiality in the assessment.

20230621-223005