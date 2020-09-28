Centre’s role in AP’s 3 capitals issue limited: Purandeswari

Karamchedu (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 29 (IANS) Newly-appointed BJP General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari on Monday said the Central government does not have much of a role in Andhra Pradesh’s three capitals issue.

“The Central government’s role in AP’s three capitals issue is very limited,” she said.

Elated over finding a place in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new list of office-bearers, Purandeswari, the daughter of late Telugu Desam Party founder and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in her and said that strengthening BJP is her goal.

“Fighting for people’s problems and bringing BJP to power in the southern states is our objective,” she said.

She said the party is strong in some pockets of south India, which they want to penetrate deeper into with guidance from BJP’s top leadership.

She also claimed that the new farm bills will cause no loss to farmers as the government took this decision only to double their income.

–IANS

