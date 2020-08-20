CERB extended, 3 new benefits added

The federal government is extending the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) by one more month and revamping the employment insurance (EI) program to allow more people to receive financial assistance during COVID-19.

The new Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the new measures during a news conference in Ottawa Thursday afternoon. Among the new measures is a greater flexibility on the work hours required for EI, making it easier for people to qualify for a one-year period.

As per the announcement CERB will now be in place till September 27.

Qualtrough also announced three new benefits for people who wouldn’t qualify for EI benefits.

The Canada Recovery Benefit: For self-employed workers and other workers not eligible for EI. It pays $400 per week but recipients they will have to repay 50 cents on every dollar earned above $38,000. It is available for 26 weeks over a one year period.

The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit: For eligible Canadians unable to work because they need to care for a child, family member, or dependent. The benefit only applies in cases where care centres, schools or day care have been shut down. Anyone keeping their kids home voluntarily will have to provide medical evidence for why they can’t attend. It pays $500 per week and is vailable for 26 weeks over a one year period.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: For those who are sick themselves or have to self-isolate because of COVID-19. It pays out $500 a week and will be available for two one-week periods over the year.

The new measures are said to cost around $37 billion.

The transition to EI starts on September 27, and everyone who qualifies will get at least $400 a week. There is also more flexibility around having enough hours worked to qualify. Applicants will have to show they worked 120 hours over the past 52 weeks.

EI premium rates for employers will be frozen for 2 years.