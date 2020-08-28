CERB extension

We need to extend the CERB program and have everyone who’s on it say where they live or if they are homeless. People with an address need to show what rental rates are and what they are spending the money on including the portion for the rent payment, made or not made. We have a disaster happening in Ontario.
Stephen, online comment
