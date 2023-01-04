INDIASCI-TECH

CES 2023: ASUS unveils new ROG laptop line-up

NewsWire
0
0

Taiwanese tech major ASUS on Wednesday unveiled its new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop line-up, complete with new CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The ROG line-up includes — Strix SCAR family, Zephyrus M16, Flow X13, XG Mobile, and more.

The 2023 Strix family features new models with drastically improved cooling and enlarged 16 and 18-inch screens.

The new Zephyrus M16 arrives with an AniMe Matrix display to take the thin-and-light world by storm, and a redesigned Flow X13 and XG Mobile have both been upgraded to take advantage of the latest hardware, according to the company.

Moreover, ROG brings Nebula Displays to even more models, and in more form factors.

Gaming enthusiasts will find Nebula Displays in a variety of sizes, from a compact 13-inch laptop to an immersive 18-inch display.

In addition, ROG has further refined its Intelligent Cooling technology, a complete solution that carefully balances cooling performance with acoustics.

It also brought two key innovations to more laptops in 2023 — a larger full-width heatsink and Tri-Fan Technology, said the company.

Tri-Fan Technology adds a third fan into the thermal design, providing critical airflow to internal components and helping the GPU to more efficiently expel waste heat.

When paired with the new full-width heatsinks, this third fan pushes the performance of both ultraportable and esports-focused gaming machines to new heights, all without sacrificing acoustics.

20230104-122405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 45,083 new Covid cases, 460 deaths

    Mass hysteria in Uttarakhand school underscores need for better mental healthcare

    Gupshup acquires Bengaluru-based conversational AI provider AskSid

    Sona Mohapatra calls channels ‘depraved, sad’ as Sajid Khan joins ‘Bigg...