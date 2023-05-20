The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET-23) conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) was held in a hassle-free manner at 592 centres across the state on Saturday.

Concerns were raised as the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Congress government was held on Saturday in Bengaluru. Elaborate arrangements were made as close to one lakh people attended the event. The students took the exam in 122 centres across Bengaluru.

Ramya, the executive director of KEA, said that out of the 2,61,610 registered candidates, a total of 2,00,457 (82.53 per cent) appeared for biology and 2,39,716 (93.78 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics tests.

The students who had their centres in Bengaluru also reached there without any difficulty. In view of the oath-taking ceremony, the KEA had taken several measures to facilitate easy commute of students anticipating traffic congestion.

It had asked the students writing the exams in Bengaluru to reach their venues two hours before the scheduled time. The police were also instructed to help the students reach their respective centres on time.

Physics and chemistry papers are scheduled for Sunday.

