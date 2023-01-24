BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CG Power to expand transformer production, posts PAT of Rs 126 cr for Q3

NewsWire
0
0

The Murugappa Group company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will expand its power transformers and distribution transformer units at an outlay of Rs 126 crore.

The company closed the third quarter of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 242.75 crore down from Rs 359.61 crore logged during the previous year corresponding period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its Board had approved thean investment of Rs 126 crore to expand the power transformers and distribution transformer units at Malanpur and Bhopal.

The proposed expansion would increase the capacity from 17,000 MVA to 25,000 MVA for power transformer and from 6,900 MVA to 9,900 MVA for distribution transformers.

The current capacity utilisation is around 65 per cent. The expansion project is expected to be implemented within a period of 15 months and will be funded through internal accruals.

The expansion is proposed considering the expected increase in demand for transformers, the company said.

20230124-134204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RICH shortlists startups under AID programme

    Telangana AI Mission launches Investor Connect for startups

    S Korea acts against Huawei, Samsung for false equipment records

    Mukesh Ambani donates Rs 1.5 crore to Tirumala temple