New Delhi, June 21 (IANSlife) Through Yoga therapy, you are equipped with the tools to overcome a flight or fight response in the body and kick start the rest and healing mechanism. This in turn empowers oneself to take control of any difficult thoughts that disturb your balance, states Dr. Cijith Sreedhar, Chief Physician at Prakriti Shakti, Clinic of Natural Medicine by CGH Earth.

Yoga is universally recognised as a transformative path to achieving mind-body-soul harmony. The theme of this year’s International Yoga Day, Yoga for Humanity, could not be more relevant and appropriate to inspire the world at large to practise Yoga and raise awareness about its benefits to the body, mind, and overall mental health.

Yoga therapy addresses each individual’s Prakruthi, or human nature. Each person’s Prakruthi is divided into five layers called Panchakoshas, which include physical, energy, mind, intellect, and bliss.

In most cases of healing a person’s physical and mental health, the first three layers are addressed through three corresponding fundamental aspects of Yoga. The first is Asanas, which is when one practises physical activities with awareness, followed by Pranayama, which is when one practises breathing exercises with awareness, and Dhyana Meditation, which is when one practises awareness of one’s thought processes. Each fundamental yoga practise includes a variety of techniques for treating the overall health of your body and mind.

Curative programmes believe in the concept of integrated yoga therapies for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions, including mental health issues.

This includes yoga and meditation, which can be tailored to address post-pandemic long COVID issues and related stress, depression, and anxiety.

Dr Sreedhar, adds, “To put it simply, when we have good thoughts, we feel good. And when we feel good, we do good. So, whatever we do in our lives is based on what we think. Every time we think, our thoughts can be positive, negative, neutral, conscious, or unconscious. You may be aware that stress-inducing responses in your body are always initiated by non-conscious or subconscious activity, in which you are unaware of what you are thinking. These thoughts that lead to stress activates the fight or flight responses in your body. If the thought process we have is conscious and resourceful, then the reaction which happens in the body and mind will be positive and we remain healthy.”

The fight or flight response is a physiological reaction to a stressful or frightening event. Being in this state all the time is bad for one’s health. Because your stress is based on your thoughts, controlling your thoughts is the best way to relax. Yoga therapy is used to intervene in reversing, controlling, or modifying mental health issues and helps control fight or flight responses. Yoga, in fact, is one of the most effective modalities for treating and controlling stress, anxiety, depression, and other stress-related disorders.

Yoga and Naturopathy treatments use therapies in conjunction with other Yoga concepts such as Chitta Vrittis to help people overcome the perceptions and attitudes that lead to stress. These subjective realities are what cause us to react to people, events, and the outside world in general.

