CGHS to reimburse OPD medicines cost to beneficiaries

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) In the wake of novel Coronavirus spread in the country, the Directorate General of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has urged the beneficiaries not to visit CGHS Wellness Centres.

The Directorate has also offered reimbursement of the money for OPD medicine purchased by the beneficiaries.

In a memorandum, CGHS Director, Dr Sanjay Jain has said that in the spirit of maintaining social distancing and following other guidelines given by the government, CGHS beneficiaries getting medicines for chronic diseases may purchase medicines based on the prescription till April 30, irrespective of non-availability certificate from CGHS or otherwise.

The memorandum said that “the claim will be submitted to CGHS by the pensioners and former MPs through CGHS Wellness Centres where the card is registered, to ministry/department concerned in case of serving employees, to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat/Lok Sabha Secretariat as the case may be.

“The CGHS Director said that the order will come into force with immediate effect,” said the memorandum.

