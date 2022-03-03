BUSINESS/ECONOMY

CGST Jt Commisioner, CA held by CBI in bribe case

By NewsWire
0
0

, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Joint Commissioner of CGST in Maharashtra, and a chartered accountant in a case of alleged bribery.

The official was identified as Mukul Patil, Joint Commissioner, CGST, Nagpur-2, and the CA as Hemant Rajandekar.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Rajandekar on complaint that he demanded bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to induce Patil, who had issued a show cause notice pertaining to service tax liability against the complainant, to dispose off the case in his favour.

A team was set up to probe the matter, and laid a trap to catch the accused.

“We caught the accused while demanding and accepting the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant,” said the CBI official.

The CBI also conducted search operations at the premises of the accused which led them to the recovery of incriminating documents.

