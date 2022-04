Central Goods and Services Tax officials posted with Mumbai South have busted a fake income tax credit (ITC) network and arrested a proprietor of a firm for availing and passing on of fake ITC of Rs 18 crore by allegedly using bogus invoices of Rs 98 crore.

The official produced the accused before the concerned court which has remanded him to 14-day judicial custody on the request of the officials.

As per the company’s profile it has an office in Shahdara area of Delhi.

