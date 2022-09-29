INDIA

CGST official, his aide held for seeking bribe in Guwahati

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Commissioner (Appeals), Central GST & Excise, Guwahati and a middleman in an alleged bribery case of Rs 3.83 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Raju Shaktivel (IRS) Commissioner (Appeals), Central GST & CE, Guwahati and three middlemen on the allegations of seeking bribe.

The complainant said that he executed construction work related to N.F. Railway and raised bills.

The additional commissioner, CGST, Dibrugarh, raised a demand of service tax amounting to Rs 48,43,034.

After this, the complainant preferred an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Central Excise & Customs, Guwahati against the adjudication order. During one of the hearing of the said appeal, the Commissioner demanded bribe of Rs. 4,50,000 (10 per cent of the demand of Service Tax) through middlemen, which was further negotiated to Rs 3.83 lakh to settle the matter.

The CBI laid a trap and caught a middleman identified as Mahavir Jain, while accepting bribe of Rs 3.83 lakh on behalf of Shaktivel.

The said Commissioner was also caught.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which has led to the recovery of incriminating materials.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Competent court.

