INDIA

CGST Superintendent in Navi Mumbai arrested for taking bribe

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested a CGST Superintendent of CGST, Anti-Evasion Unit, at Vashi (Navi Mumbai) in connection with a bribery case.

A case was registered against accused B Someshwar for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a businessman for closing the investigation against his firm and for not arresting him.

The bribe amount was negotiated and the accused agreed to take Rs 10 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which had led to the recovery of incriminating documents and details of various movable and immovable assets.

The arrested official was produced before the Special CBI Court, Thane which has sent him to CBI’s custody till Tuesday.

20221219-202402

