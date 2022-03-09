CGST Superintendent, Inspector in CBI net on graft charges

The CBI on Wednesday on Wednesday said that it has arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector, both working with CGST, Port Blair, in connection with a bribery case.

CGST Superintendent Atanu Kumar Das and Inspector Manoj Kumar were arrested by the CBI sleuths who also conducted searches on their premises and recovered Rs 9.33 lakh in cash besides some incriminating documents.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the accused for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for processing his GST registration.

After negotiation, the bribe amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 15,000. The complainant was directed by the superintendent to pay the bribe amount through the inspector.

On receiving a complaint, the CBI lodged a case and formed a team of its elite officials to look into it.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The Superintendent was also caught from the spot.

Both the arrested accused were produced by the CBI before a court in Port Blair which remanded them to 14 days’ judicial custody.

