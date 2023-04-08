WORLD

Chad orders German ambassador to leave country

Chad has ordered the German ambassador, Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, to leave the country within 48 hours, according to a statement by the country’s government spokesman, Aziz Mahamat Saleh.

“This decision of the government is motivated by the discourteous attitude and the non-respect of diplomatic practices by the German ambassador,” Saleh said in the statement released late Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no further details relating to the expulsion.

Kricke has been the German ambassador to the Central African nation since July 2021.

