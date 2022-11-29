ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chahatt Khanna on how she trained herself for dance number ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress Chahatt Khanna says that she has to put a lot of effort into learning the dance steps for her song ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’ from her movie ‘Dhoop Chhaon’.

She shares: “When I was shooting for ‘Dhoop Chhaon’, this was my first ever dance number. I was not much of a dancer since school and so it was a difficult task for me. My friends used to tease me and I felt like I needed to step up so for almost a year, I learned dancing.”

“And at the end of that period, almost like a miracle or a reward, I got the offer for ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’,” she adds.

Chahatt is known for ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and many more. She adds that she spended hours perfecting her dancing skills and even fell sick.

“We have spent rigorous hours training and shooting for it. In fact for 3 days, we trained for 12 hours each day nonstop and I fell sick at the end. So we had to postpone the shoot and when we got back to it, we shot it in 8 hours straight. But overall it was a beautiful experience and will always have a special place in my heart,” says the actress.

20221129-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tanishk Bagchi: Nora the kind of performer who elevates my material

    Govinda tests Covid negative, says ‘Apun aa gayela hain’

    South’s OTT boom rides on platforms exploring new content options

    Deepika walks Cannes red carpet in Sabyasachi sari inspired by Royal...