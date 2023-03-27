ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress Chahatt Khanna said that she is fond of travelling and also shared her experience of visiting the Pink City, Jaipur along with her daughters, Amaira and Zohairr.

Sharing her experience, she said it is very important for parents to travel with their children at regular intervals.

Chahatt said: “Travelling helps in strengthening the bond between parents and children. In today’s times, most parents get extremely occupied with their professional lives. The few hours that we manage to set aside for our children every day are not enough. When you travel with your children, you get to know them better.”

“You also make them realise the importance of travelling to new places and being outdoors. Very few things in our life contribute to our growth as much as travelling does,” she said.

The actress, who is known for her shows such as ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and many more, said she had been to Jaipur earlier, however, it was Amaira’s first visit to the city. This is the reason, she made a complete list of places before starting her trip where she can take her daughter.

“I was particular about taking Amaira to places she would enjoy visiting. Although I had visited Jaipur a couple of times in the past, I got to discover many wonderful things which I had not come across earlier. One of our most memorable visits was to the Albert Hall Museum which happens to be the oldest museum that is based in Rajasthan,” she said.

Chahatt said: “Amaira was highly amused to see the historical artefacts and other elements in the museum that took one back to a bygone era.”

20230327-135806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B teaches ‘KBC 14’ contestant how to whistle

    Did Deepika Padukone pull out of ‘The Intern’ remake?

    Ayushmann shares his ‘Doctor G’ look from the campus comedy

    Sudha Chandran got a chance to play a double role after...