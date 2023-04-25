TV actress Chahatt Khanna has revealed that social media trolling, negative and abusive comments often affected her mentally but now she is learning to handle the trolls peacefully.

She said: “Earlier, I used to take the comments more seriously, I have now learned to ignore them and focus on the positive aspects of my life. It is essential to address the issue of online trolling and cyberbullying, as it can have a severe impact on people’s mental health.”

The actress, who is known for television programmes ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, further shared that online trolling can affect a person’s mental health and well-being.

She added that people unnecessarily comment on someone’s looks and that is unfortunate and insulting. Chahatt requested everyone to spread positivity.

She added: “I have also urged people to spread positivity and kindness on social media, rather than spreading hate and negativity. I believe that social media can be a powerful tool for connecting people and spreading positivity if used in the right way. It is important to remember that everyone has the right to express themselves and to be themselves without fear of harassment. We should all strive to use social media responsibly and to spread positivity instead of hate.”

