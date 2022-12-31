TV actress Chahatt Khanna will have a busy New Year as she is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Yatri’.

Moreover, she is also taking precautions by avoiding crowded places to keep herself and her loved ones safe amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries.

Chahatt said: “This time I am shooting for my film ‘Yatri’. For some parts, we had done the shooting in Bangkok in December but the patchwork still remains, and we are going to shoot in Delhi in January. I am quite excited about this new project and just hope to wrap it up soon.”

“This time I’ll be in Mumbai celebrating New Year with my loved ones. I have canceled my show which was in LA due to Covid which is again on the rise. I have geared up to keep myself and my loved ones safe,” she added.

Chahatt, who is known her roles in ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’ and ‘Qubool Hai’, said: “Despite my best efforts, 2022 has brought many setbacks in my life personally, while I learnt a lot in the professional front. Fortunately, in some aspects, it went well for my professional life as well as for my company. Overall, I won’t term 2022 a bad year because there were some wonderful moments and personally I’ve grown through all the rough experiences.”

When asked about her resolution for the New Year, she said: “My ultimate target is to stay fit and healthy, both physically and mentally. I also aspire to work much harder than the previous year so that I can make a mark for myself while learning and growing as an individual.”

20221231-191804