ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chahatt will have a busy New Year shooting for ‘Yatri’

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Chahatt Khanna will have a busy New Year as she is shooting for her upcoming film ‘Yatri’.

Moreover, she is also taking precautions by avoiding crowded places to keep herself and her loved ones safe amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries.

Chahatt said: “This time I am shooting for my film ‘Yatri’. For some parts, we had done the shooting in Bangkok in December but the patchwork still remains, and we are going to shoot in Delhi in January. I am quite excited about this new project and just hope to wrap it up soon.”

“This time I’ll be in Mumbai celebrating New Year with my loved ones. I have canceled my show which was in LA due to Covid which is again on the rise. I have geared up to keep myself and my loved ones safe,” she added.

Chahatt, who is known her roles in ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’ and ‘Qubool Hai’, said: “Despite my best efforts, 2022 has brought many setbacks in my life personally, while I learnt a lot in the professional front. Fortunately, in some aspects, it went well for my professional life as well as for my company. Overall, I won’t term 2022 a bad year because there were some wonderful moments and personally I’ve grown through all the rough experiences.”

When asked about her resolution for the New Year, she said: “My ultimate target is to stay fit and healthy, both physically and mentally. I also aspire to work much harder than the previous year so that I can make a mark for myself while learning and growing as an individual.”

20221231-191804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘CID’ actors Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks have a get together

    Ilaiyaraaja says ‘yes’ to composing music for AR Rahman’s Firdaus orchestra

    Delhi HC summons Bear Grylls in copyright infringement case

    Darshan Raval opens up on his upcoming track ‘Duniya Chhor Doon’