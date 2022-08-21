INDIASPORTS

Chain Singh claims Rifle Prone T5 title at National Shooting Selection Trials

Seasoned Army marksman Chain Singh claimed the Men’s 50m Rifle Prone T5 title at the ongoing National Shooting Selection Trials, at the M.P. Academy Shooting range here.

Chain scored 623.6 in 60-shots to upstage the Navy’s Niraj Kumar who shot 622.5 to come second. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh came third with 622.2.

On Saturday, at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) where the Pistol trials are going on, Ankur Goel of Uttarakhand beat Haryana’s Sameer 28-25 in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T5 trials. Himachal’s Vijay Kumar SM came third with 21.

Ankur had shot 577 in qualification to reach the top eight semi-final stage in fourth position. Sameer topped the stage with a score of 579. Both got through to the medal match from the second semis where Ankur topped with 18-hits while Sameer got 14. Shivam Shukla and Vijay Kumar joined them from the first semi-final.

