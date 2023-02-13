Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a close shave on Monday when an unidentified man hurled a plastic chair at him in Aurangabad during his Samadhan Yatra.

Nitish Kumar reached the Barun block to inaugurate the panchayat building, and attend a programme there, when a chair fell in front of him.

Following the incident, security personnel surrounded the Chief Minister and took him away after the event. The local police started the investigation to identify that person responsible for hurling the clair on CM Nitish Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar visited Rohtas district as well and reviewed the government projects. He also met viral girl Saloni in Rohtas and appreciated her effort of creating awareness against liquor consumption.

Saloni sang a song in Bhojpuri on the consequences of drinking liquor consumption for the Chief Minister. She came into the limelight when she sang the song in her school last year.

Liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016 but is still available illicitly and a large number of people have lost their lives by drinking spurious or poisonous liquor. One such incident recently occurred in Chapra district when more than 100 persons died in January this year.

20230213-185404