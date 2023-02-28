INDIA

Chaired by Amit Shah, meeting on Telangana Assembly election underway in Delhi

As the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled later this year, a meeting of the BJP leaders to deliberate on the poll preparedness, is underway at party National President J.P Nadda’s residence under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Telangana leaders, State president of Telangana Sanjay Bandi, Arvind Dharmapuri, D.K. Aruna, BJP National General secretary and Telangana state in charge Tarun Chugh, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy are attending the meeting.

In a bid to increase its outreach to the grassroots, the party is running several programmes like Praja Gosha BJP Bharosa and Praja Sangram yatra which are being well received by the public, as per a source.

The party is deliberating on how to strengthen it at the booth level.

According to the sources, a state presidential election will be held soon as the BJP president Sanjay Bandi’s term is going to end in the first week of March. But speculations are rife that his term would be extended and a decision to this effect could be taken in the meeting.

Earlier in the national executive meeting, Sanjay was the centre of attraction as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his Praja Sangram Yatra and asked all the states to learn from his journey and appreciated his struggle and hard work.

