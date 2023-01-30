WORLD

Chairing ASEAN, Indonesia pushes for more concrete cooperation: FM

NewsWire
0
0

As the 2023 ASEAN chair, Indonesia has aimed to push for more concrete and inclusive cooperation among countries in the region, said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“We want to show the world that ASEAN is relevant and important for all regions and countries across the globe. Besides, we should be confident because the economy in Southeast Asia will still be more stable and grow faster than the global economy,” Marsudi added in a hearing with the country’s parliament in Jakarta on Monday.

He said during its ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesia would hold a flagship event that would discuss the creative economy, digital economy for sustainable development goals, infrastructure development, as well as inclusive business and investment, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We want ASEAN to uphold the principle of development inclusiveness so that no country would feel excluded or left behind, because such insecurity can trigger or maintain rivalry among countries in the region,” Marsudi added.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo kicked off on Sunday the country’s 2023 ASEAN chairmanship, with the theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”.

Widodo suggested that Indonesia, as Southeast Asia’s largest economy, should foster initiatives and concrete steps to solve crucial regional issues and lead member states to contribute to the world amid the current challenging situation.

ASEAN will continue to maintain economic growth, peace and stability in the region, he said.

20230131-041006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amnesty Int’l asks Baloch govt to restore net services, lift ban...

    Qatar World Cup: Italian Daniele Orsato to officiate opening match

    Over 2,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast last week

    China releases new 5-yr plan for culture, tourism