ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Chaitanya’s maiden series sparks curiosity among folks

By NewsWire
0
1

Naga Chaitanya kick-started working for his maiden web series titled ‘Dootha’.

As he shares a monochrome picture from his sets, he hints at dialogue from the series, creating much anticipation among folks.

Chaitanya, who took to his Instagram to post the BTS (Between the shots) picture, wrote: “To a new start”, which makes his upcoming project official now.

The picture features Naga Chaitanya’s first day on the sets, as he is seen gearing up with his script. The picture is a beautiful monochrome that has Chay’s spectacles, his watch, and a pen, which might be a hint at the kind of role he is going to take up, for ‘Dootha’.

The monochrome pic shows WH Auden’s curious quote, typed on Naga Chaitanya’s script book.

“I and the public know. What all schoolchildren learn, Those to whom evil is done. Do evil in return- W.H. AUDEN,” the dialogue from the first episode of ‘Dootha’ reads.

Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen on the big screen in the film ‘Bangarraju’, will be next seen in Vikram Kumar’s much-hyped movie ‘Thank You’.

The ‘Love Story’ actor collaborates with Vikram Kumar for his maiden OTT project, which has been titled ‘Dootha’, which means ‘The messenger’.

The shooting for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original series is reportedly a supernatural/horror thriller.

20220302-110405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.