Wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva will lead Zimbabwe against India in the ODI series, starting on August 18 at Harare Sports Club.

The series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will see Zimbabwe and India meeting in three one-day international matches scheduled for August 18, 20 and 22.

Chakabva will be the captain of the home side in the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine who is still nursing a left hamstring tear.

Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon injuries respectively.

Zimbabwe squad: Burl Ryan, Regis Chakabva (captain), Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

