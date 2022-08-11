SPORTSCRICKET

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe for ODIs against India

NewsWire
0
1

Wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva will lead Zimbabwe against India in the ODI series, starting on August 18 at Harare Sports Club.

The series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will see Zimbabwe and India meeting in three one-day international matches scheduled for August 18, 20 and 22.

Chakabva will be the captain of the home side in the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine who is still nursing a left hamstring tear.

Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon injuries respectively.

Zimbabwe squad: Burl Ryan, Regis Chakabva (captain), Chivanga Tanaka, Evans Bradley, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masara John, Munyonga Tony, Ngarava Richard, Nyauchi Victor, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Tiripano Donald

20220811-203803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My job is not to butter everyone’s toast’: Shastri reacts to...

    Cottrell, Chase, Mayers test positive for Covid-19; to miss T20Is against...

    Hussey hints at big shake-up in KKR playing XI after RR...

    Dhoni turns 41: Anand Mahindra extends birthday wishes to former India...