‘Chal Jeet Le Ye Jahan’ to feature real para

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The upcoming film “Chal Jeet Le Ye Jahan” which is based on the life and struggles of para cricketers, will feature some para sportspersons whose achievements have made India proud.

The first is Sundar Singh Gurjar, who is a para athlete and has clinched gold medal in javelin throw at the ongoing World Para Championship in Dubai. Gurjar, whose victory has given a big boost to para sports in India, has a guest role in the film.

That apart, the specially-abled bowler Sajjan Shankar, who is a para cricketer and has been selected to get trained in the T10 in Dubai, is also there in the film.

Aushim Khetarpal, who is one of the producers of the film and also plays the lead role of mentor in the film, said the participation of Gurjar and Shankar in a Bollywood film was a boost for the film, and the film overall should fetch para sportspersons the fame and recognition they deserve.

“They deserve the much-lacking happiness, status and fame. They do double or triple labour in life than us, so they deserve that much of name and fame. If you’ll see them, you will be surprised how they manage their lives, perform in real life (cricket) and how fabulously they perform in front of camera. Sundar has won the gold and is a big boost for all the para athletes and cricketers and of course for this film as well,” said Khetarpal.

The film is presented by Orient Tradelink Ltd (OTL) and produced by Aum Sportainment, Whistling Train Productions and Gaurav Jain.

As per the spokesperson of OTL, they are determined to help para cricketers and para athletes.

