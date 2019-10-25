Challenges await as Ganguly takes charge as BCCI chief for 10 months

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) There couldnt have been a better person than Sourav Ganguly to head one of the world’s richest cricket body — Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The appointment of Ganguly and his team — Jay Shah (Secretary), Arun Singh Dhumal (Treasurer), Jayesh George (Joint Secretary) and Mahim Verma (Vice-President) – brought an end to a tumultuous three-year administration of BCCI by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

Even though, the tenure of Ganguly as BCCI President will be a short one, as he has to undergo a cooling-off period from August 2020, the former captain is keen on bringing a host number of changes and can make an impact in a big way to the Indian cricket.

The 47-year-old has already stated that Virat Kohli is the “most important” man in Indian cricket at the moment and that he is there to make the current skipper’s life “easier”, not difficult.

IANS takes a look at the areas where Ganguly will have to emphasise his focus during the next 10 months:

First-class cricket

Ganguly, in his first presser after appointment as BCCI chief, made it very clear that his priority would be to make sure the domestic cricket in the country functions properly so as to make sure that talented budding cricketers are there at disposal for the national selectors to choose from.

Also, with Rahul Dravid functioning as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, one can be rest assured that the future of the Indian cricket is in safe hands. And in words of Ravi Shashtri, “Indian cricket is moving in the right direction”.

Day-night Test

Another thing that the new BCCI chief has to ensure is to how to tackle the depleting popularity of Test cricket in the country. Even though, India’s performance has been exceptional in the past three years when it comes to red-ball cricket, the fan following when it comes to turning to stadiums to watch the game hasn’t been too encouraging.

Thus, Ganguly is in favour of hosting day-night Test to increase the popularity of the game within the masses. In fact, the board has already sent a proposal to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to make the second Test — scheduled to be played from November 22-26 at the Eden Gardens — a pink-ball affair. The BCB is yet to decide on the proposal. But, if pink-ball Test is actually played, it might be interesting to see whether it can generate the same buzz which a T20I or an IPL game does.

M.S Dhoni’s future

Another important aspect which Ganguly have to work upon rather seriously is regarding the future of Dhoni. Much has been talked about Dhoni’s retirement ever since the culmination of the 50-over World Cup – whether he will retire or will he play the T20I World Cup in Australia next year.

Ganguly, did, make it clear that till the time he is in the office, he will make sure that Dhoni is treated like champion. But he will have to talk to the 38-year-old regarding his future plans with the Indian cricket team.

Battle ICC

Another important subject which will be on Ganguly’s top agenda during the coming months is to make sure BCCI gets its due share from the world governing body. “India is supposed to get $372 million from the ICC in the five-year cycle. It is heavy at the backend as we have the two World Cups then. We will make sure we get it,” said Ganguly while addressing the reporters after his appointment in Mumbai.

In the new revenue model which was drafted in 2017, the BCCI will receive $293 million. Though BCCI is set to get a lion’s share across the eight-year cycle (2016 to 2023) under the new regulations, the income is way less than what the BCCI wanted. And seeing that the Indian cricket board gets its due share would sure be an uphill task for Ganguly and his team

Conflict of Interest

This was one subject which Ganguly himself became a victim during the CoA administration of the BCCI. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly all were hit by conflict charges.

According to Lodha recommendations, no individual may occupy more than one post at one point of time. This ruling turned out to be a severe headache for the CoA as many felt that this clause was not allowing former cricketers to contribute to the game.

However, in the next BCCI hearing set to take place on November 15, this conflict of interest clause is likely to be removed by the Supreme Court.

