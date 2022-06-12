ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Chalo Chalo’ from ‘Virata Parvam’ released

The team of director Venu Udugala’s Telugu film, ‘Virata Parvam’ on Sunday released ‘Chalo Chalo’, a fiery number rendered by Suresh Bobbili.

Set to tune by Suresh Bobbili, the song has lyrics by Jilukara Srinivas.

The rousing number, which shows Sai Pallavi’s character eagerly learning about the Maoist movement through literature, has been described as the ‘Warrior Song’ video by the film-makers.

The film, which is set to hit screens on June 17 worldwide, features Rana Daggubatti and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

The film has been shot by cinematographers Dani Salo and Divakar Mani and has editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Peter Hein and Stefan Richter and choreography is by Raju Sundaram and Prem Rakshith.

