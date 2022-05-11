SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Chamari Athapaththu to lead 15-member Sri Lanka squad on Pak tour

NewsWire
0
0

Chamari Athapaththu will lead a 15-member Sri Lanka women’s cricket team squad on the tour of Pakistan beginning on May 19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection committee also named five standby players for the tour.

The two sides will first play three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs between May 24 and 5 June, in Karachi.

The three ODIs will form a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 in which Pakistan finished fifth in the last cycle, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The visitors finished at the bottom of the pile and will be hoping to better their performances in the upcoming cycle.

All the matches will be played at Karachi’s Southend Club — Pakistan’s first international series at the venue since they hosted West Indies for three T20Is in December 2018.

Sri Lanka squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.

Standby players: Kawya Kavindi, Rashmi de Silva, Sathya Sandeepani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi.

Fixtures:

May 24: 1st T20I; May 26: 2nd T20I; May 28: 3rd T20I; June 1: 1st ODI, Jun 3: 2nd ODI; Jun 5: 3rd ODI.

IANS

akm/

20220511-155415

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marathe re-elected as USA Cricket Board chair

    We feel very lucky to have secured these guys, says KKR...

    Would love to see Cameron Green being given the new ball:...

    Just concentrating solely on these next four weeks: Paul Collingwood