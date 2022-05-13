Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday proposed to build Chamba as a heritage town to woo international tourists.

He said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more and more tourists visit this beautiful place.

The minister promised to take the art, craft and culture of Chamba to world level to attract more tourists here.

Speaking at a programme on the National Urban Livelihood Mission and Youth Incentive at Chowgan in Chamba, he pointed out that the Prime Minister has already declared it as an aspirational district and in the coming years it would be far ahead amongst the developed districts in the country.

While highlighing the overall development initiated in the state and here in Chamba by double engine governments of the Centre and the state by spending crores of rupees on various projects, Thakur said in the coming couple of years no ‘kuchha’ house would be left in the state.

He enlisted many development projects like under construction medical college at a cost of Rs 500 crore and schemes, including providing drinking water facility, road connectivity, etc.

He praised the youth of the country for starting startups and turning disaster into opportunity during the Corona pandemic. He said more than 100 such startups have now become Unicorn companies.

He said it is this youth power with whom the Prime Minister wants to make a New India.

Thakur, who also holds the charge of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, announced to construct five indoor stadiums in all five Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Chamba, besides 10 multi-gymnasiums in each constituency soon so that the youth can train themselves to become a good sportsman. He distributed sports kits also.

During the programme, Thakur visited stalls setup by self-help groups (SHGs) at the venue and asked the district administration to develop special counters at hotels where these groups can keep their products for easy availability to tourists and others.

