‘Champion’, ‘The King’: Venkat Prabhu, Prithviraj hail Virat for India’s win

Director Venkat Prabhu, an avid cricket fan, wasted no time as he was one of the first to congratulate Virat Kohli, calling him a “Champion” for his stupendous knock of 82 in 53 balls, which helped India steal a win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Within minutes of India registering the win, Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to say: “Champion Virat Kohli! Whatta match!! Whatta comeback!!! One extraordinary match!! What more can we ask for #INDvsPAK”

Venkat Prabhu wasn’t the only one impressed by Virat’s magnificent innings. Malayalam star Prithviraj too took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli, calling him “The King”.

Actor Madhavan for his part first tweeted: “Go Virat … make this yours,” and then after the win, said: “And that’s how it’s done … V Kohli, you are the man bro.”

