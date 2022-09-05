Real Madrid and Sevilla kick off their UEFA Champions League campaigns on Tuesday with both sides in very different positions in La Liga at the start of the season.

Real Madrid travel to Celtic Park in Glasgow with a 100 percent winning record this season and the reigning European champions will expect to continue their winning start, despite their rivals’ excellent start to the season in Scotland.

Celtic welcome Real Madrid after thumping traditional rivals Rangers 4-0 in the Old Firm clash at the weekend, and over 60,000 fans will provide a tremendous atmosphere.

However, Real Madrid are a technically better side, with Vinicius Jr. in excellent form, while new arrival Aurelien Tchouameni has slotted perfectly into central midfield.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez and Antonio Rudiger at the weekend and they will probably start, with David Alaba shifting across to left-back and Fede Valverde also likely to start on the right in midfield.

Playing in front of their passionate home supporters, Celtic can be expected to try and pressure Real Madrid, but Madrid’s effectiveness on the break could well be the decisive factor once again.

Things are very different in Seville, where Sevilla entertain Manchester City after a dreadful start to the season.

The side that finished fourth in La Liga last season has just one point from a possible 12 and is clearly struggling after losing central defenders Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde over the summer, reports Xinhua.

Losing the two central defenders has also seen all the fullbacks lose confidence, and coach Julen Lopetegui was clearly looking for answers as Sevilla were torn apart time after time in their 3-0 defeat at home to Barcelona on Saturday.

It’s clearly not the best time to receive Manchester City, who are also going to move the ball around looking for spaces, with Erling Haaland in frightening form.

The striker has already netted 10 goals this season and is likely to add to that total on Tuesday night as the pressure mounts on Lopetegui.

