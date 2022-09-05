Ahead of their Champions League group opener against FC Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, German club RB Leipzig remain a puzzle unto themselves.

Despite a well-equipped squad designed to achieve success on all stages, the mood around the 2022 German Cup winner at present seems far from enthusiastic.

While the debate about suitable tactics, a new sporting director and unfulfilled expectations hamper a smooth start to the season, the Champions League is providing the chance for under-fire coach Domenico Tedesco to set a turning point.

The 36-year-old finds himself trapped between last season’s successful approach of a solid ball-possession style and a team, tailor-made to play courageous attacking football.

While the Bulls management reinforced the team by signing German internationals such as Timo Werner (Chelsea) and David Raum (Hoffenheim), things don’t fit together yet.

Only five points out of five Bundesliga games are causing pressure on Tedesco accompanied by comments from club officials expressing disappointment.

CEO Oliver Mintzlaff several times demanded satisfying results while the coach is trying to keep his players’ spirits up.

Tedesco finds himself ahead of the tricky task to get everyone’s feet behind the line having to address the claims of established players such as Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva next to integration efforts regarding the new arrivals.

Germany’s record international Lothar Matthaeus spoke about the club owners’ profound demands to provide adventurous football to meet the company’s self-image, reports Xinhua.

Media speak of a tight time frame of four games remaining for Tedesco to get the ship back to steady waters.

Having to cross swords with Shakhtar followed by challenging league tasks against Dortmund and Moenchengladbach and Real in the second group F encounter might make Tedesco meet his limits.

Next to demands to become Germany’s number two behind Bayern Munich, international attention is a vital part of the club owner’s business model as the energy drink manufacturer is regarding itself as a global player.

Next to football, the company is well-established in all sorts of adventure sports.

Having won the 2022 German Cup and reached the Euro League semifinal has triggered vast expectations to continue the successful journey.

A satisfying start into the 2022-23 Champions League campaign seems inevitable to ease tensions as the club additionally has to solve its sporting director problem.

Former Moenchengladbach director Max Eberl, seen as one of Germany’s leading management figures, is said to join in but negotiations turn into a cliffhanger as Eberl’s former club is demanding a significant transfer fee.

New arrival, Chelsea’s Werner, might lose his place in starting eleven to Silva while Szoboszlai and Forsberg are said to make their way into the starting line-up next to support Leipzig’s top star, French international Christopher Nkunku.

