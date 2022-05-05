After registering miraculous win against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabeu here on Wednesday, head coach of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti expressed his delight, saying a lot of credit goes to these players who pulled of something special after having been on the brink of elimination.

“It’s not so easy to explain. When everyone thought the game was finished it came down to just one fine detail, a good combination and a goal by Rodrygo. We put all our energy into it. You need a bit of luck to win these types of games though,” said the coach.

“The opposition were strong. The game was very complete and the team didn’t give up. After Manchester City scored it became much more difficult, but we were committed. We were lucky and had the energy. The changes helped. The players gave everything because it was such an intense game. We pressed well high up and City played the way they always play, but it worked out well,” he said.

When Riyad Mahrez found the back of the net with 17 minutes of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg remaining, City moved two goals clear on aggregate and looked to have floored Carlo Ancelotti’s men to the point of no return.

It was there where Karim Benzema swept home the eventual winner, converting from the penalty spot five minutes into the extra period after being felled in the box by Ruben Dias.

