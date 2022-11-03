AC Milan reached the Champions League knock-out stage for the first time in nine years on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Salzburg, while RB Leipzig also qualified by thrashing Shakhtar Donetsk.

Paris Saint-Germain will be the team group winners want to avoid in Monday’s last-16 draw after missing out on top spot in Group H despite a 2-1 win at Juventus, as Benfica hammered Maccabi Haifa 6-1 to snatch first place on total away goals.

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis marked his first senior start with his maiden goal for the club as City came from behind to complete its commanding Champions League group stage with a 3-1 defeat of Sevilla on Wednesday.

With the prolific Erling Haaland absent again, Argentine striker Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez also impressed as it got on the scoresheet but the night belonged to Lewis.

City were already confirmed as Group G winners and Sevilla assured of third spot, and Pep Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up with 17-year-old right back Lewis seizing his opportunity at the Etihad Stadium.

The line-up for Monday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw is complete after Milan and Leipzig booked their places in some style, while Benfica struck five goals in a frantic last half-hour to grab top spot ahead of Paris.

AC Milan and Leipzig both won 4-0 to complete the line-up for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as the group stage concluded with a bang.

Defeat consigned Salzburg and Shakhtar to third and a place in the UEFA Europa League, where they will be joined by Juventus despite their defeat by Paris. The drama went right to the last, though, as João Mário’s last-gasp strike saw Benfica pip Paris to top spot in Group H, ensuring the Portuguese side will be seeded for Monday’s draw.

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea became the sixth club to record 100 Champions League wins as they came from behind to beat Dinamo. All the goals came in the first half, with Bruno Petkovic nodding the visitors ahead and Raheem Sterling cancelling it out. Debutant Denis Zakaria then rifled in the winner, via Sadegh Moharrami on the line. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the crossbar as Chelsea dominated the second half and gained revenge over a side who shocked them on Matchday 1.

AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg

Veteran Olivier Giroud starred as Milan eased past Salzburg to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2014. Giroud, 36, settled Rossoneri nerves with an early header before he had a strike ruled out for offside. Salzburg  who would have qualified with a win  impressed for the rest of the first half but conceded 41 seconds after the break when Giroud set up Rade Krunic for a header. Giroud then lashed in after a fine run from Rafael Leao and teed up Junior Messias for a late fourth.

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

Madrid cruised to the win they required to cement top spot in Group F. Luka Modric and Rodrygo set them on their way with coolly-taken penalties, and Thibaut Courtois then prevented Josip Juranovic from responding in kind with a spot kick of his own. The hosts went up a gear after the interval, Marco Asensio making it 3-0 with a superb first-time finish on the half-volley before Vinicius Júnior turned in from close range and Federico Valverde stroked into the corner. Jota’s stunning free-kick was some consolation.

Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig

The Bundesliga outfit are through to the knockout stages for the third time in four seasons after swatting aside a Shakhtar team that began the evening with their own designs on a top-two spot. Goals early in each half in Warsaw from the excellent Christopher Nkunku and André Silva effectively ended Shakhtar ambitions. Dominik Szoboszlai added a well-taken third and Dani Olmo’s shot deflected in off Valeriy Bondar to give Leipzig a measure of revenge following their 4-1 Matchday 1 loss to the Pitmen.

Man City 3-1 Sevilla

The English champions wrapped up their group campaign in style but were forced to come from behind against a spirited Sevilla side. The visitors threatened a shock when Rafa Mir powered in a header but Josep Guardiola’s men looked a different prospect after the break and equalised via 17-year-old Rico Lewis’ thumping drive. Substitute Kevin De Bruyne provided a delicious pass for Julian Alvarez to apply a cool finish, before the Argentina international turned provider for another replacement, Riyad Mahrez.

Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund

Copenhagen got their first goal of Group G in their final match but it was not enough to earn a first win. Indeed, it was the German side who went ahead in the first half through Giovanni Reyna but a composed finish from Hákon Arnar Haraldsson had the teams level again before half-time. Dortmund almost grabbed a winner through 17-year-old substitute Youssoufa Moukoko, but his shot shortly after coming on rebounded off the post.

Juventus 1-2 Paris

A sublime early strike from Kylian Mbappe helped Paris to victory, though the visitors had to settle for second in Group H on away goals scored following a remarkable conclusion in the other match. After Mbappe’s ruthless long-range opener, Leonardo Bonucci swept in from a cross to equalise with his first Champions League goal since 2016. Substitute Nuno Mendes made an instant impact with Paris’s 69th-minute winner, his first goal in the competition.

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

