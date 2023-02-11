To entirely focus on the delicate last-16 duel against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich’s training centre seems to have turned into a quiet haven.

The tensions of the past days and weeks caused by several in-house struggles appear to have been moved into the background like a theatre scene.

The club is spreading the news of the first cautious peace talks between coach Julian Nagelsmann and keeper Manuel Neuer, who attacked the club after the dismissal of his favourite goalkeeper-coach Toni Tapalovic, reports news agency Xinhua.

Club leaders such as chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announce to have postponed meetings with injured Neuer until after the Paris games while announcing Michael Rechner as the Tapalovic successor.

The club claims sportive issues are keeping minds busy while pictures of Leroy Sane are spread showing the striker doing extra hours to improve his robustness.

The message behind seems apparent: Bayern is working fully concentrated on how to beat the French giant next Tuesday evening despite the news the Paris cornerstones Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi might miss the first leg due to injury.

Bayern coach Nagelsmann is busy talking about tactical issues such as having to decide if a back-row of three might be a more promising choice than the traditional chain of four.

Considerations ground on the intention to include silverback Tomas Muller and upstart Jamal Musiala aside from spearhead Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to the starting 11 and change the 4-2-3-1 system into a 3-1-4-1-1.

Despite many swan songs indicating the best times for the icon has passed, Muller’s presence turned out to be a case of survival.

Therefore, the 33-year-old is said to cover the spot right behind former Paris player Choupo-Moting while Musiala is part of the midfield four.

Kingsley Coman, Sane, Musiala and Cancelo could shape the midfield heart and initiate pressure over the flanks.

The system passed a stress test in a German Cup game against Mainz (4-0) but its use might depend on Paris’ injury situation. Having to replace Mbappe and Messi isn’t only changing the perspective of the first-leg host but of its opponent.

Aside from that, Nagelsmann must keep the spirits of Leon Goretzka up. The German international for the moment has lost his position in the starting 11.

While side topics are pushed to the background, the past Champions League campaigns seem to provide plenty of stories.

Paris is desperate to win its first title after losing the 2020 final to Bayern. For the Bavarians and Nagelsmann, it seems a must to make up for last season’s disappointing last-eight defeat against underdog FC Villareal.

