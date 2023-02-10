Professional singing hasn’t been part of Dayot Upamecano’s life as a footballer — until now.

The 24-year-old defender might not be becoming an opera enthusiast, but his latest actions might open doors for a closer relationship.

As if special games require special actions, the French international took up singing lessons ahead of Bayern Munich’s delicate last-16 duel in the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua.

For a long time, Upamecano has complained about his difficulties in “speaking loudly on the pitch.”

Things improved after he asked for help from an opera singer. “I improved and strengthened my vocal cords.”

Before he complained about a regular sore throat. “I got more and more hoarse and thought I needed help to solve the problem.”

Upamecano and his vocal guide sang together over several weeks. “He showed me several helpful exercises,” the Bayern centre-back said and has hailed the results of his lessons.

“Now it’s much easier to shout loudly and give advice on the pitch that can be heard far away from our backline,” he stated happily.

The singing practice seems to have come at the right time “as this for both teams is a special event.”

The Bayern defender made significant steps over the past months, including having achieved a leading role in the French national team.

Ending up as 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up after France lost the final against Argentina seems to have lifted Upamecano to a new level.

The Frenchman has eradicated most of his mistakes and turned into a reliable leading force since his international exposure.

He talks openly about his efforts to improve by attending regular video sessions with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. “We talk about possible improvements. I see exactly what I can do better in different situations,” he said, mentioning “this has been a great help on my way.”

At the club, Upamecano is seen as the most improved player in recent months. After a bumpy start when joining from Leipzig in 2021, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has praised his progress. “We knew about his potential and his development proves we rated him perfectly,” Salihamidzic said, calling the French one of the world’s best in his position.

For the upcoming duels against PSG, the robust defender has outlined ambitious goals “as we want to win the first leg in Paris; it’s not Bayern-like to talk about a draw.”

In time, not only does the defender seem to have regained the required shape to face one of the Champions League’s most powerful sides.

His performance increase comes along with Bayern’s satisfying results in the German Cup and Bundesliga, triggering demands for more. It seems more than a bold guess that Upamecano and Bayern might hit the high notes together.

