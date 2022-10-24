Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Sevilla are both in Champions League action on Tuesday night, but with completely different objectives.

Multiple-times champions Real Madrid travel to Germany to play RB Leipzig with their place in the last-16 of the Champions League already assured and they will be certain to finish top of their group with a draw on Tuesday.

Even a defeat would not be a disaster as Real Madrid close the group stage next week with a home game against a weak Glasgow Celtic, but coach Carlo Ancelotti will not want to leave anything until the last minute.

Real Madrid travel to Germany without midfielder Luka Modric, who was left out of the squad at the last minute, while forward Karim Benzema is again rested after suffering from muscle fatigue.

Fede Valverde, who has been so effective in recent matches also stays in Spain, along with the injured Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz, reports Xinhua.

RB Leipzig have been shocked by the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died suddenly on Saturday aged 78.

Sevilla are in a completely different situation, with their place in the Champions League hanging by a thread and not even a place in the next stage of the Europa League (which would go to the side that finishes third in their group) decided.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side entertains Copenhagen, with the two sides level on points, needing to beat the Danes and then win away to Manchester City next week to have any chance of finishing second in their group and progressing in the Champions League.

However, a win at home to Copenhagen in the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium would assure a place in the Europa League, after the two sides drew 1-1 in Denmark in their first meeting.

Sampaoli’s men go into the game after losing 3-1 away to Real Madrid and with just one win in five games since he replaced Julen Lopetegui as coach, although they improved to draw 1-1 away to Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.

