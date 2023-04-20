SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

NewsWire
0
0

Italian giants Inter set up a Champions League semifinal against city rivals AC Milan as they saw off the challenge of Portuguese club Benfica in an eventful quarterfinal second leg at San Siro.

Inter were held to a 3-3 draw by a fighting Benfica but they had done enough in the first leg to advance 5-3 on aggregate.

Inter led 2-0 from the first leg and extended that lead inside a quarter of an hour thanks to a fine strike from Nicolò Barella, who drove forward, exchanged passes with Lautaro Martínez and then curled in with his weaker left foot.

Martínez had a goal disallowed as Inter looked to press home their advantage, but Benfica drew level on the night when Fredrik Aursnes rose superbly to head in Rafa Silva’s right-wing cross.

David Neres was introduced at the break by the visitors and they started the second half brightly, but just before the midway point of the half, the home side got the crucial third goal of the evening when Martínez blasted in Federico Dimarco’s low pass across the box.

Inter substitute Joaquín Correa then got in on the action when he collected Dimarco’s pass and cut inside before finishing well via the far post.

But the drama was far from over as António Silva headed in to reduce Benfica’s arrears before Petar Musa fired in through a crowd of bodies to prevent his side from suffering a fourth successive loss in all competitions.

20230420-102204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2022-23: Aizawl, Churchill Brothers play out 1-1 draw

    ISL: FC Goa look to solidify playoffs charge as Jamshedpur FC...

    Milan destroy Napoli in Serie A

    We cannot look back and think too much, says football coach...