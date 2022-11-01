Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that star player Erling Haaland is not fit to face Sevilla but could return for Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday.

Haaland missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City after being substituted at half-time in the midweek goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have already guaranteed top spot in Group G of this year’s UEFA Champions League with three victories and two draws from our five matches so far.

On Wednesday, we will play the sixth and final match in the group against the side we defeated 4-0 in Spain in September.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said he is optimistic for a quick return for the Norwegian striker.

“Tomorrow he is not available. He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday but he is not 100 per cent and we don’t want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully he will be back for Fulham. Every day he is feeling better. Kalvin Phillips’ shoulder injury means he is also unavailable for the Champions League encounter. The England midfielder has not featured for City since 14 September.

The coach gave an update on his continuing recovery ahead of the 2022 World Cup, starting later this month.

“He is doing partial sessions with the team. Contact not yet but we will see his evolution. We know how important the World Cup is but we can’t use a player who is not ready. My feeling now is it will be tight (to make the World Cup). There are many things involved. I don’t think (he will play) against Fulham and even Brentford – it will be similar games to Leicester. We need players in the best condition,” said Guardiola.

