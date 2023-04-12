SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Champions League: Haaland makes history as Man City dominate Bayern

NewsWire
0
0

Manchester City took a big step towards the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after their outstanding 3-0 win against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie.

It was another record-breaking day for Erling Haaland on Tuesday night as he scored his 45th goal of the season in all competitions, the most in history by a player at a Premier League club.

The Norwegian went past Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who have 44 goals. Both players achieved the feat in 52 appearances while Haaland has managed to create his milestone in just 39.

It took a stunning 25-yard left-footed shot from Rodrigo that flew into the top-left corner to break the deadlock on 27 minutes. Bernardo doubled the advantage with a thumping header on 69 minutes, powerfully meeting Erling Haaland’s cross from the left.

Haaland made it three with a right-foot effort on 76 minutes, his 45th of the season ensuring he’s now scored the most goals in all competitions by a player at a Premier League club.

The win ensured that City are now unbeaten in the last 25 Champions League home games, the longest run by an English team in the competition’s history.

The 2020/21 finalists were full value for their victory and will travel to the Allianz Arena next Wednesday looking to complete the job.

20230412-140004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Argentina beat Brazil 1-0; Messi bags his first major title

    India clinch record eighth SAFF Championship title (Ld)

    ISL 2021-22: Goals galore as Odisha FC defeat SC East Bengal

    Coutinho returns to Brazil for treatment on injured knee