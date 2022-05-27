Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has promised to give a “special” answer over his future at the club after the Champions League final against Real Madrid, scheduled to be played in Paris on Saturday.

Mane has enjoyed a hugely successful season so far, picking up the Africa Cup of Nations for his country before adding the Carabao Cup and FA Cup to his medal haul with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Senegal international has been a key part of Liverpool’s attack under Jurgen Klopp alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, whose contracts are also due to expire at the end of next season.

“Honestly I think the answer I can give you now, is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game, that is the answer I must give before the final,” Mane said.

“But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then,” Mane was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time; I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that’s the most important. I am trying my best to help the team,” he added.

Mane has recently been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with the German champions preparing for the possible exit of striker Robert Lewandowski.

But ahead of Saturday’s final, Mane would not be drawn on his future.

“”I will do everything absolutely possible to win the game for Liverpool,” he said.

