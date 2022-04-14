Former Champions Liverpool endured some anxious moments in a 3-3 draw with Portugal’s Benfica but were happy to progress to the semifinals of the Champions League with their Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas saying they will keep fighting for an unprecedented quadruple titles.

Liverpool, who had lifted the Carabao Cup (League Cup) in February 2022, set up a semifinal clash with Spain’s Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League while they trail Manchester City by one point in the Premier League standings (74-73) and on Saturday play Man City in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley.

The Reds’ hopes were alive in all three competitions after they rode on their performance in the first leg to advance past Benefica 6-4 on aggregate after Wednesday night’s clash between the two teams ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Reds scored via Ibrahima Konate (21), Roberto Firmino (55, 65) while Benefica replied through Matias Goncalo Ramos (32), Roman Yaremchuk (73), Darwin Nunez (81) to secure the draw.

Tsimikas, who earned the Player of the Match award against Benfica at Anfield after notching two assists, said wanted to progress with a win.

“Yeah, of course we wanted to win. At the end, we didn’t win, we drew, but we’re happy. We got through and we have to continue to work hard if we want to achieve our goals,” he told Liverpool’s official website in an interview.

“I’m very, very happy. I’m very happy for the two assists. My hard work pays off. This gives me extra motivation to keep working hard and do exactly that, play for this team. I always enjoy when I play for this family. I’m very happy,” he added.

Tsimikas said he was happy with his contribution to the team. “It’s always a pleasure when I play for this family. I always try to give my best when they give me the chance. I’m always there for this team, to fight for every place, to do what we can do. I’m very, very happy for that. All the times they give me the chance, I will be there and I will show exactly that,” he said.

He said the team will work hard to really achieve the aim of winning the Champions League.

“Of course, it’s my biggest dream to win the Champions League. It was one of my goals when I came here. I want it really so much. I will work hard with the boys to really achieve this. We deserve it with all the work we do every day. We’ll go for it.”

Though the intensity of the fixtures schedule is terrifying, the left-back said they are working really hard to cope with that.

“Yeah, of course. As we saw today, everybody in this team is ready for that, for every challenge. We train really, really hard and we work very, very hard. We show every game – no matter who is playing – we have the same goals, to win the games, to play, to have the performances and to win,” he added.

