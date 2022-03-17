SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Champions League: ‘Lucky’ Villarreal stun Juventus to reach quarters

By NewsWire
0
0

Spanish club Villarreal rode on some help from the woodwork and a brilliant performance by their goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli to stun former winner Juventus 3-0 and march into the Champions League quarter-finals for only the third time ever.

In a match played on Wednesday night, Villarreal were forced to sit deep for extended periods before unleashing a stunning three-goal counter-punch in the closing 12 minutes at the Juventus Stadium here.

The match ended up looking like the perfect European away performance from Unai Emery’s men, but they needed Rulli to lay the foundation in the first half. The visiting goalkeeper denied Álvaro Morata and Duan Vlahovic with fine saves inside the opening 20 minutes and was then grateful to see the latter’s cute shot come off the crossbar.

Rulli and Vlahovic were at it again before the interval, a point-blank stop on this occasion keeping the scores level, according to a report on UEFA’s official website.

The tide turned in the blink of an eye, Gerard Moreno setting Villarreal on their way when he converted a nervy penalty. Pau Torres then turned in from a corner to put Villarreal’s progress beyond doubt, leaving Arnaut Danjuma to add gloss with a spot-kick of his own in added time.

Both teams could be forgiven for wondering just how it all came to pass as the script was not supposed to turn this way. Juventus dominated possession and had several good chances but in the end, they were denied a chance to progress to the last-eight stage.

To many experts, the 3-0 defeat would look a bit harsh on Juventus, especially considering the Bianconeri were arguably the better team for more than 75 minutes and had plenty of chances to take the lead. Villarreal, however, were rewarded for a rock-solid defence that stood firm even when forced deep for extended periods.

20220317-095402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.